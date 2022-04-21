LONGEST, Mr. Willard Hale, Jr., of Gray, Georgia, died accidentally on April 10, 2022, while inspecting his property from storm damage. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Road in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Dr. Stephen Starzer will officiate.
Willard was born to the late Willard Hale Longest Sr. and Virginia Clair Verlander Longest on November 14, 1953, in Richmond, Virginia. He was retired from Brown and Williams Corporation with over 30 years of service and made Jones County his home for the past 27 years. He was a NASCAR and auto racing enthusiast and especially had a passion for Ford cars. He enjoyed the outdoors on his private property and was a proud United States Navy Dad. He was also a volunteer with the Big House Museum.
He is survived by his loving sons, Robert Longest (Alexis) and Chris Longest; sister, Laverne Longest; brothers, Mark Longest (Sally) and John Longest (Louise).
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Visit graymemorialchapel.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.