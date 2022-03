ECKEL, Willi Hans, 86, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay McNeil Eckel. He is survived by his son, Michael Eckel; his daughter, Lori K. Cahen; and grandchildren, Dustin Eckel and Alexander Cahen. Willi was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.