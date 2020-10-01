BALL, William A., Jr., "Billy," departed this life September 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Marie Ball; and his sister, Pearlie B. Coleman. He is survived by his loving wife, Shawnee; nephew, Darryl Coleman (Teri); great-nephew, Austin Coleman; aunt, Mary Langston; and a host of cousins, fraternity brothers, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by check to Alpha Omega Foundation, P.O. Box 90158, Washington, D.C. 20090, and please write "Scholarship-Ball" in the memo section.

