GARRETT, William A. "Billy", passed away on November 12, 2020. Born to Alfred and Ruth Garrett on November 13, 1931, Billy grew up in the small town of Bowling Green, Va. Billy was a graduate of Caroline High, served as a medic in the Navy from 1950 to 1955 and attended William and Mary College. After college, Billy was employed at Rappahannock Electric and later Tidewater Telephone Company. He retired as Caroline County Treasurer after serving 23 years.
Billy is survived by family, Beverly Marshall (Bill), Janet Abraham (Ben), Elizabeth Sweeney (Tim), Caroline and Colin Sweeney, Jason Abraham, Bryan Marshall, David Marshall and Sarah Bryant (Andrew).
Billy was a kind and loving soul, who would lend a hand to anyone in need-even complete strangers. His sense of humor and wit kept him and those around him smiling, even to the end. He once said that he could find humor in any situation. To know him was to absolutely love him. Even those who met him in his final days recognized that he was a special man.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside burial will take place on Sunday afternoon.
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.