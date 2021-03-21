Menu
William "Bill" Alley
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
ALLEY, William "Bill", 68, of Mechanicville, Va., passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Henrico, Va., to the late Ira Walter "Pat" Alley and Elaine Rolley Alley. Bill was a Richmond native and enjoyed racing, boating and all things mechanics. Through years of hard work Bill went on to become the owner of MSC Equipment. Bill was also an active member of The Lions Club for many years. He loved being with his family, being a businessman, the outdoors, classic cars and all things motorsports. He is survived by his wife, Janet Miller Alley; his son, Jonathan Ira Alley (Carter); grandchildren, Harper Grace and Stephen James; son, Christopher Alley (Debbie); sister, Patricia Alley Minter (Allen); as well as his pets, Pumpkin Irene, Julia, Sweet Pea and Goochy. A service will be held at a later time, details and dedication to Bill can be found at blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Humane Society at hanoverhumanesociety.org/donate/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
Just found out that Bill had passed. So sorry. He was a true friend to everyone he meet. Do his best to help a stranger as well as his friends. He will truly be missed
Gene Hayden
Friend
August 6, 2021
I am truly saddened to hear of Bill´s passing. We were competitors in business and I considered him a friend. Humorous and honest, he was a true gentleman and well respected in our industry. Bill will be missed by all. My heart goes out to his family.
Pete Kurz
May 4, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers
Aries Industries
April 26, 2021
Janet, I am so sorry to hear of Tiny´s passing. He will always hold a special place in the Triplett family´s heart, and we will never forget the wonderful memories we shared of our great times together while living in Mechanicsville.
Brenda Thorpe
March 26, 2021
