ALLEY, William "Bill", 68, of Mechanicville, Va., passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Henrico, Va., to the late Ira Walter "Pat" Alley and Elaine Rolley Alley. Bill was a Richmond native and enjoyed racing, boating and all things mechanics. Through years of hard work Bill went on to become the owner of MSC Equipment. Bill was also an active member of The Lions Club for many years. He loved being with his family, being a businessman, the outdoors, classic cars and all things motorsports. He is survived by his wife, Janet Miller Alley; his son, Jonathan Ira Alley (Carter); grandchildren, Harper Grace and Stephen James; son, Christopher Alley (Debbie); sister, Patricia Alley Minter (Allen); as well as his pets, Pumpkin Irene, Julia, Sweet Pea and Goochy. A service will be held at a later time, details and dedication to Bill can be found at blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Humane Society at hanoverhumanesociety.org/donate/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.