LLOYD, William Andrew, Sr., passed away at The Hermitage on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Anne Donahue Lloyd; his parents, M. Hugh Lloyd Sr. and Mary Carter Lloyd; his brothers, M. Hugh Lloyd Jr. and John Edward Lloyd; his niece, Rebecca Wyatt Lloyd; his nephew, John Carter Lloyd; and his sister-in-law, Betty Grubbs Lloyd. He is survived by three children, Mary Anne Lloyd Lowery (Rhett), William Andrew Lloyd Jr. (Carol) and Timothy Allen Lloyd (Teresa); eight grandchildren, Aaron Lowery, Matthew Lloyd, Steven Lloyd, Chris Lloyd, Mariah Lowery Covington, Patrick Lloyd, David Lloyd and Daniel Lloyd; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was loved by his nieces, Janice Lloyd Banks, Nancy Lloyd and Susan Lloyd Caddell; and his nephew, M. Hugh Lloyd III. Billy graduated from Glen Allen High School in 1950, and worked for Moore's Motor Car Co. and later Dominion Chevrolet. During this time he served his country in the Naval Reserve. He moved his family to Chester when he became manager of the parts department at Goyne Chevrolet. Following retirement, he and his son, Tim, were in business together for 17 years at Lloyd Power Equipment. He was a longtime member of Chester United Methodist Church. Billy became a Freemason at Glen Allen Masonic Lodge in 1955 and was proud to receive his 60-year pin from Chester Masonic Lodge in 2015. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and an ACCA Shriner. He was proud to have served as a driver for ACCA, transporting children to Shriners Hospitals
in Greenville and Philadelphia. Billy loved sports and was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins and Virginia Cavaliers. He and Anne enjoyed camping at Myrtle Beach and celebrating Thanksgiving with all of the family at Nags Head. He loved to refinish furniture and putter in his garage, but will be remembered for loving his family most of all. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, at Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, with interment at 2 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park in Chester. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.