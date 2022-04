BAKER, William "Scott", age 59, departed this life April 7, 2022. He is survived by his brother, Steve Baker; wife, Tammy Baker; and niece, Mckenzie Baker; and a host of cousins and other devoted friends. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Scott's house in Henrico County at 1 p.m. All family and friends are invited.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.