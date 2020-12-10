John Marshall H. S. Class of 1973. Remembering the pearls of wisdom Coach Barber bestowed on me. Always kind and later in life to learn that he & my dad, Isaac Crumm, Sr. were co workers and good friends. May God bless the Barber family during their time of bereavement. Our prayers are with you. Love, The Crumm and Price Family

Deborah Crumm-Price December 16, 2020