Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William A. Barber Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BARBER, William A., Sr., 87, of Richmond, died December 7, 2020. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Jean Turner Barber; two sons, William Stephon Barber Jr. and Shawn William Barber (Nicole); nine cherished grandchildren whom he adored, Nichloas, Bryson, Noah, Aspen, Zaera, Simone, Deacon, Xander and Shawn Barber Jr.; two sisters, Lola B. Hendriex and Deborah B. Mitchell; host of nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, other relatives and friends. A walk-through visitation will be at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Tuesday, December 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. and where a private Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16. Rev. Darryl Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
16
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
My condolences to the the family of my college room mate Steph. So sorry for you loss. May god continue to keep and comfort your family.
Dave white
February 8, 2022
Coach Barber was my supervising teacher at John Marshall High School when I did my student teaching as a physical education teacher from VCU. I will always be grateful for how he helped me obtain my degree in health and physical education.
Alan
School
May 21, 2021
What a beautiful spirit. You will be missed. Praying for the family during this difficult time.
The Pearson Family
December 16, 2020
Thank you for all you did. You will be missed. Rest in peace
Dennis Coward
December 16, 2020
John Marshall H. S. Class of 1973. Remembering the pearls of wisdom Coach Barber bestowed on me. Always kind and later in life to learn that he & my dad, Isaac Crumm, Sr. were co workers and good friends. May God bless the Barber family during their time of bereavement. Our prayers are with you. Love, The Crumm and Price Family
Deborah Crumm-Price
December 16, 2020
Extending my deepest condolences to you and your family.
Joyce Mosbly
December 15, 2020
Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Donna Bishop
December 14, 2020
Bill was always a gentleman and a pleasure to be around. With a warm smile, Bill welcomed the many Sorors who visited his home. With great sadness at Bill's passing, I extend condolenences to his family and friends. Bill was a blessing and inspiration to us all.
Cora Salzberg
December 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 13, 2020
My condolences to the family. Mr. Barber was a great man. May God continue to comfort you during your time of bereavement. Remember Jesus says THERE IS NO SORROW ON EARTH THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL.
Laverne P Washington,Admin. Assoc. Clark Springs school
December 12, 2020
Mr. Bill Barber was a wonderful human being and a great neighbor. Rest in peace and power...my brother.
Mr. Green
December 11, 2020
Coach Bill Barber was and is a GREAT PERSON. Rest in Peace my fellow coach.
Richard McFee
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results