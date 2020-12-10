BARBER, William A., Sr., 87, of Richmond, died December 7, 2020. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Jean Turner Barber; two sons, William Stephon Barber Jr. and Shawn William Barber (Nicole); nine cherished grandchildren whom he adored, Nichloas, Bryson, Noah, Aspen, Zaera, Simone, Deacon, Xander and Shawn Barber Jr.; two sisters, Lola B. Hendriex and Deborah B. Mitchell; host of nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, other relatives and friends. A walk-through visitation will be at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Tuesday, December 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. and where a private Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16. Rev. Darryl Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Road #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
