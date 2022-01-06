BARBOUR, William Nelson, Jr., 73, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022 with his family by his side. William was born in Richmond, Va. to William Nelson Barbour Sr. and Martha Louise Harper Barbour. He was the husband of 51 years to Betty Mae Richards Barbour and was a retired electrician. William was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard and a Vietnam War veteran.



William began his career with his Coast Guard service. After his time as a Coastie, he pursued a career as an electrician, working at ICI America. He was a lecturer for Masonic Lodge 211, where he he was a life member. He most enjoyed time spent with his family. Retirement allowed him to do that, as well as to take the Caribbean cruises he and Betty so enjoyed.



Surviving William are his loving wife, Betty; his son, William Justin Barbour (Marjorie); and his grandchildren, Sean Barbour and Madeline Barbour. William was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Judy Speace.



A funeral service for William will be held at 2 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw, Virginia on January 8, 2022. Burial will follow in the Ebeneezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ebeneezer U.M.C., P.O. Box 70, Oldhams, Va. 22529.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.