William C. "Bill" Barnes
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
BARNES, William "Bill" C., born August 17, 1951, went on his new journey with the Lord on March 6, 2021. He was born in Ashburn, Georgia to Harold P. (Jane) Barnes Sr., was a graduate of Turner County High School and of the Baptist faith. He served in the United States Navy with a Top Secret/Crypto clearance in Communications/Intel, was a Vietnam veteran with service also in Korea, the Mediterranean Theatre and several countries around the world. Mr. Barnes attended ABAC (Business), Albany Tech (Drafting) and VPI & SU (Turf Grass Ecology & Management). He was a Draftsman, Licensed Realtor and owner of Land-Tech Corporation, specializing in sports recreation facility construction, residential construction and real estate development. He retired as Director of Operations for Brown Distributing and Anheuser Busch Inc. residing in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Barnes lost a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis as a result of Rheumatoid Arthritis leaving behind wife, Deborah A. Gunn Barnes; twin sons, Jacob A. (Courtney) Barnes of Piedmont, S.C. and Matthew G. (Paige) Barnes of Tifton, Ga.; grandchildren, Blane, Taylor, Kylie, Karley, Bodey, Keegan, Brayden, Kolby, Hadleigh and Kambree; sister, Katie B. (Billy) Hobby of Rebecca, Ga.; brothers, Harold P. (Ann) Barnes Jr. of Sandy Springs, Ga. and James Brad (Janie) Barnes of Bolivia, N.C.; nieces, Sue Ann (Travis) Young, Donna Lynn (Cleve) Thompson; and nephews, Skip (Shanna) Hobby and Will (Anjil) Barnes. Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Philip C. Barnes. Mr. Barnes was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt (an accomplished archer) and play golf. He loved college sports and was often found watching his beloved DAWGS play football on Saturday afternoons. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be greatly missed my friend.
Tom Rose
March 15, 2021
Steve Radford
March 12, 2021
My prayers are with you and your family. I pray that you feel God right beside you. I met Deb at our class reunion in 2019.
Rene Fortson
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear that Bill had passed away. So happy he and his wife Deb were able to attend our class reunion in 2019. Sending prayers for comfort food all his family.
Marcia C Scoggins
March 9, 2021
