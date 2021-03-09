BARNES, William "Bill" C., born August 17, 1951, went on his new journey with the Lord on March 6, 2021. He was born in Ashburn, Georgia to Harold P. (Jane) Barnes Sr., was a graduate of Turner County High School and of the Baptist faith. He served in the United States Navy with a Top Secret/Crypto clearance in Communications/Intel, was a Vietnam veteran with service also in Korea, the Mediterranean Theatre and several countries around the world. Mr. Barnes attended ABAC (Business), Albany Tech (Drafting) and VPI & SU (Turf Grass Ecology & Management). He was a Draftsman, Licensed Realtor and owner of Land-Tech Corporation, specializing in sports recreation facility construction, residential construction and real estate development. He retired as Director of Operations for Brown Distributing and Anheuser Busch Inc. residing in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Barnes lost a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis as a result of Rheumatoid Arthritis leaving behind wife, Deborah A. Gunn Barnes; twin sons, Jacob A. (Courtney) Barnes of Piedmont, S.C. and Matthew G. (Paige) Barnes of Tifton, Ga.; grandchildren, Blane, Taylor, Kylie, Karley, Bodey, Keegan, Brayden, Kolby, Hadleigh and Kambree; sister, Katie B. (Billy) Hobby of Rebecca, Ga.; brothers, Harold P. (Ann) Barnes Jr. of Sandy Springs, Ga. and James Brad (Janie) Barnes of Bolivia, N.C.; nieces, Sue Ann (Travis) Young, Donna Lynn (Cleve) Thompson; and nephews, Skip (Shanna) Hobby and Will (Anjil) Barnes. Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Philip C. Barnes. Mr. Barnes was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt (an accomplished archer) and play golf. He loved college sports and was often found watching his beloved DAWGS play football on Saturday afternoons. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.