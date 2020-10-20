WALTERS, William Barrett, 47, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Barrett was blessed with a family who adored him. He was exceptionally close to them and loved them dearly. He is survived by his devoted parents, Bill and Beverly Walters; sister, Brandon Walters Basnight (Jason); brother, Ben Walters (Dana); adored niece, Lily Davis; aunt, Roz Jones; Richmond cousins, Mary, Lee, Roy, Bill and Ben; and a loving lot of Walters cousins both near and far. Barrett also leaves a lifelong, loyal brotherhood in Allen, Dennis, and Jimmy, who paved the way and gave new meaning to the term extended family.
Our beloved Barrett taught us many lessons and enriched our lives beyond measure in his too short of a life. He faced many challenges beyond his control from childhood on, but faced each with courage, dignity and the strength of spirit to move mountains — never complaining of what it took from him.
Barrett was a man of faith, a man of his word, a man of conviction. He lived his core values: God, country, family, friends and service. Barrett was so proud of and fulfilled by his service in Civil Air Patrol, Fire Company No. 4, Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad and numerous other law-enforcement organizations.
Barrett was in the first graduating class of Blessed Sacrament High School, '91; graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in criminal justice; retired, after his first double organ transplant, from the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office; and had worked the last seven years as an investigator with the Virginia Department of Health.
Barrett preferred the sidelines to the spotlight, and his wise, sometimes wry, but always understanding and understated nature reflected it. He was a voracious reader, profound dog lover and happy outdoorsman. Virginia was Barrett's stomping ground and treasure map — from the Bay to the Blue Ridge. He loved exploring its rich history, art, antiques and restaurants. Would that he had more time to do it. God couldn't have made a better son, brother, uncle, friend. Barrett was a gift. And the best ones stay with you when you give them away.
Visitation with the family will held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 at Bliley Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, also at Bliley's. The service also will be live-streamed at www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.