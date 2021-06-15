BATES, William, Jr., 69, of Richmond, died June 13, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Ida M. Bates; sister, Iris Bates; brother, Joey Bates; stepdaughter, Tia Butler; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Pastor Larry L. Branch officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.