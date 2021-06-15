Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Bates Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BATES, William, Jr., 69, of Richmond, died June 13, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Ida M. Bates; sister, Iris Bates; brother, Joey Bates; stepdaughter, Tia Butler; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Pastor Larry L. Branch officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jun
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results