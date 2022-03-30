BEASLEY, William Perry, 92, our beloved husband, dad, Papa, brother, uncle and friend went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2022, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Carey Lee Luck Beasley. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Virgie Hall Beasley; brother, Andrew Bowie Beasley; sisters, Alice Brown, Hilda Burcher and Marjorie Hill. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Carol Harrison Beasley; and her children, Richard L. Morris, Susan Robertory (Keith); and grandchildren, Thomas and Sophia Robertory. He is survived by two sons, William A. Beasley (Brenda) and Randy N. Beasley; two grandchildren, Brian Beasley (Jen), Kristin Rosendahl (Rich); five great-grandchildren, Jane, Will and Noah Beasley and Ethan and Emily Rosendahl; also survived by his brother, Johnny Beazley (Brenda); and many nieces and nephews. He was born in Caroline County (the oldest of six children) on January 16, 1930 and graduated from King William High School. He served in the Navy as a Second Class Petty Officer for three years and the Reserves for another three years. He worked for 33 years for the Chesapeake and Potomac/Verizon Telephone Company. He enjoyed luncheon reunions with his old friends. After retirement, he loved fishing and relaxing at his house on the Rappahannock River. He loved gardening and sharing the harvest with friends and family. He hunted for numerous years with the Old Church Hunt Club. He was a kind, caring, loving man and will be missed by many. He was an active member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. He also is a member of the American Legion, Hanover Ruritan Club (since 1957) and was a Master Mason. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7946 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 428, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2022.