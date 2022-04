BELCHER, William "Bill", was born on June 24, 1943 and went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, 800 Thompson Street, in Ashland, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021; family will receive friends following the service. For condolences and more, please see www.NelsenAshland.com