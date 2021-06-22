Menu
William Kenneth Bell III
BELL, William Kenneth, III, 61, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Kenneth Bell Jr. and Vivian Audrey Bell; brother, Thomas Robert Bell; and sister, Paula Lynn Valva. Family left to cherish his memory include his sisters, Vivian Schaaf, Valerie Mayhew and Lila Mayhew; numerous nieces and nephews and lots of wonderful friends. Kindhearted and caring, Bill was everyone's best friend. He had a great love of all animals, even from the smallest insect to his beloved Iguanas. He was passionate about helping and saving as many animals as he could. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our hearts were not ready to let you go my long time friend.I cherish all the good memories & laughs with you & your family.Your genuine & kind.RIP Bill soar with those angels.
April Hall
Friend
June 24, 2021
Billy always took the time to teach me the love of animals do you have my first sip of beer what true friendship meant. He was a great uncle to me as a child I only had two and he was one of them he was an amazing guy and that laugh could light up the entire room
Lorin Neagle
Family
June 23, 2021
