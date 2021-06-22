BELL, William Kenneth, III, 61, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Kenneth Bell Jr. and Vivian Audrey Bell; brother, Thomas Robert Bell; and sister, Paula Lynn Valva. Family left to cherish his memory include his sisters, Vivian Schaaf, Valerie Mayhew and Lila Mayhew; numerous nieces and nephews and lots of wonderful friends. Kindhearted and caring, Bill was everyone's best friend. He had a great love of all animals, even from the smallest insect to his beloved Iguanas. He was passionate about helping and saving as many animals as he could. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.