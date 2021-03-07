BRASWELL, William Edward, 85, of Sandston, passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2021. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Bootsie Braswell; daughters, Linda Headden (Charles), Patti Jones (Mike) and Dawn Kirby (John); son, Ricky Leake (Dee Dee); 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Bradford and Nicholas Headden, Amanda Lovejoy, Kenny Roberston, Zachary and Aris Kirby, Erika Rodgers, Jackie and Raquel Leake; 14 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of extended family and friends who will all miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy; his parents and multiple siblings. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 8, at Nelsen Funeral Home. A service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 9, in the Nelsen Chapel. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sandston Baptist Church, sandstonbaptist.org/give
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.