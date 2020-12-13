BRIODY, William Wayne, 78, departed this life on December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Glenn Proctor Briody; parents, Leon and Virginia Briody; brother, Kenneth Briody; and his sister, Rose Sullivan. Bill is survived by his son, Cameron Briody; daughters, Eliza Baron and Isabelle Glenn Co (Ray); grandchildren, Michael Heitmuller and James and Bridget Co; and sister, Ginger Ramsburg. Bill was born February 9, 1942, in Vincennes, Indiana, where he graduated in 1959 from Central Catholic High School. After earning his associate's degree in engineering from Vincennes University in 1961, Bill served proudly in the U.S. Army until 1967. After working for Vincennes Steel for several years, Bill relocated to Richmond, Virginia in 1975, where he spent his entire career with Froehling & Robertson, Inc. Bill directed the Metals Department and retired as an officer in the firm in 2012. Bill was also active as a fellow in the American Society for Nondestructive Testing throughout his career. The family will be holding a celebration of his life at a later date. A private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bill's honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.