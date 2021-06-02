Menu
William Henry "Bill" Broaddus
1927 - 2021
BROADDUS, William "Bill" Henry, a retired Chesterfield County educator, died May 29, 2021. Mr. Broaddus was predeceased by his parents, James Mordecai and Delma Pollard Broaddus; and was also preceded in death by his brother, James M. Broaddus Jr.; and a nephew, James M. Broaddus III. He is survived by his niece, Cynthia Rose and her husband, Thomas, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and great-niece and nephew, Aric and Melissa Rose. A private interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA in memory of Bill Broaddus. The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.

Mr. Broaddus was one of the most inspirational and best teachers I had during my years at Manchester. He made learning interesting and cared about his students.
Jim Reese
School
June 23, 2021
You made the world a better place . I have many fond memories and would often meet up with you in June. You will be missed.
Wanda Fears
Friend
June 5, 2021
Bill was a wonderful English teacher and great to have as a colleague at both Manchester and Monacan. He was a private person but was fun to know. He loved teaching and cared about his students.
Polly Nasser Holland Gregg
Work
June 5, 2021
I consider myself very fortunate to have known Bill Broaddus and especially to have been one of his students. Thank you Mr. Broaddus for your encouragement and your friendship through the years.
Mike Foley, Manchester High School 1977
June 5, 2021
Bill was a very funny and smart person. The students enjoyed having him as an English teacher. We had a great time tap dancing in the student-teacher Variety Show at Manchester High School. I will cherish the photos of him tapping. He was a terrific asset to education. Sue Goldstein
Sue Goldstein
School
June 4, 2021
Bill and I were friends for 40 years! I talked to Bill every day. I will miss making each other laugh, sharing memories, and sharing our love of friendship. Bill Broaddus wad one of a kind who affected so many lives!
Cindy Bomboske
Friend
June 4, 2021
He was my Speech Class teacher in my senior year at Manchester High School, 1971. He enabled me to continue to be strong and determined in the pathway to my life in college and beyond. He was a great supporter of education. He was kind, considerate, and always had a smile. He is a pleasant memory. Condolences to the family.
Vanessa Darlene Holder Tope
School
June 3, 2021
He was a wonderful teacher.
Mitzi Hesser
June 3, 2021
A wonderful man. A wonderful educator.
Anne Beckwith
Friend
June 3, 2021
My sincere condolences to his family. Mr. Broaddus made a huge impact my whole life. I was blessed to have him as my Principal when I began the first grade the first year Chalkley Elementary opened. My earliest memory of him is that I required a left handed desk. My teacher did not want any left handers in her class. Mr. Broaddus came to the rescue and said, (I will never forget his words) "the world is made of all kinds of people different and alike. What a wonderful world we live in!" He picked up the left handed desk that the teacher had put in the hall and placed it in the classroom and said, "welcome to first grade, Kathy, I'm new here too! We're going to be just fine." Later, he was my English teacher at Manchester. He was a phenomenal educator/mentor and could get the best from his students. I am grateful for the wonderful life lessons. Kathy Cooke Adams
Katherine
School
June 3, 2021
My condolences to the family. He was a great man and teacher. He was my principal at Chalkley Elementary and he was my English teacher at Manchester High School and lived down the street from my Mom and Dad. He made his class fun and interesting. I swear Welcome Back Kotter was made from our class. Lol. R.I.P. Mr. B! Class of '74
Andra Weatherford Warner
June 3, 2021
Mr. Broaddus was my English teacher my senior year at Monacan High School. He had the beautiful gift of understanding and had a kind heart. I am grateful to have been his student.
Mary Catharine Malkemus
School
June 3, 2021
I worked with Bill at Manchester High School. He always had a smile and was devoted to his students. He brought joy to us all in his infectious laugh and bright spirit. Condolences to his remaining family.
Barbara Lewis
School
June 3, 2021
Mr. Broaddus was my teacher at Manchester when it was on Hull St. He was a kind, fair and patient man. He was loved by so many of his students. He made us want to try harder and be better. He certainly touched my life and the lives of so many of my friends.
Myra Wynn
School
June 2, 2021
Both of us graduated from Manchester HS in 1976 and 1977 and Mr. Broddous was a very special teacher to us all. He had a huge impact on many students lives. Thank you, Kay and Scott
Kay and Scott Whitney
School
June 2, 2021
Mr Broaddus was my principal at Chalkley and advisor of our class in high school. We started with him in elementary school and he continued to be there for us through our high school graduation. Always had a smile and was definitely concerned about the students. Thank you and RIP Mr Broaddus.
Martha Kay Creasy
School
June 2, 2021
Mr. Broaddus was my High School Public Speaking teacher in 1976 at Manchester High School. He was one of the best teachers I ever had, and I have remembered him ever since. I always looked forward to seeing him at our High School reunions over the decades. He last attended in 2009, and it was just great to see him and catch up. The true measure of a man and a teacher is the positive impact they have. Bill Broaddus had an incredible positive impact on me and I have always been thankful for that. I know I am not alone. His legacy will live on in the positive way he influenced I'm sure thousands of students over the span of his career and lifetime. He will be greatly missed but always remembered.
Bryan Slater
School
June 2, 2021
Mr. Broaddus was in my sisters's lives and mine. He was a wonderful educator and mentor. He was my principal in Chalkley and my most inspirational teacher at Manchester. He touched many people, is fondly remembered, and sorely missed. Condolences to family and loved ones. Julie Ryan Class of 75
Julie Ryan Bew
School
June 2, 2021
I had the pleasure to care for Mr. B. Over the years I grew to love Mr. B like my grandfather. I spent majority of my time around him even though it was my job, but being around Mr. B didn't feel like work at all. His sensor humor was unmatched he would make me laugh every day It was never a dull moment being around him. I use to always joke and tell him he was "Ford Tough" I always told him I hope to be as strong as him at his age. I will truly miss talking to him, letting him beat me in connect 4 lol, playing cards, taking him out for walks, and watching our favorite show The Mask Singer. I loss a Friend, but gain an angel.
Candice Milliner
June 2, 2021
Not only was Mr. Broaddus my teacher, he was my principal as well. After we graduated in 1969 he would often return to our class reunions with the same enthusiasm, energy, and zest for life. One of my very favorites! What a legacy he left on this world! May he Rest In Peace.
Debbi Coghill Lee
School
June 2, 2021
Mr Broaddus was first my Principal at Chalkley then a favorite teacher at Manchester. He was wonderful, he did not just teach a subject, he truly taught about life and how to live. He made you feel like he truly cared for you as a person. He was also a lot of fun in the classroom. He will be sorely missed. Sending prayers and Love to his family.
Christie (Peebles) Kollman-Rolston
June 2, 2021
Mr. Broaddus was my all time favorite teacher. He was the one who always brought a smile and lots of fun to a classroom. He taught me to love and understand Shakespeare more than if I had just had any other ole literature teacher. Thanks for the great Monacan High School memories, class of 1988. RIP sir!
Stacy Reynolds Gleason
School
June 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful educator and a sincere man who loved us all! I will never forget him
Cindy Nelson Barnhurst
June 2, 2021
I had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Broaddus when we were planning our Manchester Class of `67 reunion. It was so good to hear his voice. He was such a wonderful teacher and mentor that left a lasting impression on all the kids that were lucky enough to have him as a teacher. I don´t think he realized how many kids he touched during his years as an educator. Sending prayers of comfort for his family. I know he will be greatly missed.
Dee Hathaway Stone Fisher
School
June 2, 2021
Mr. Broaddus was such a good teacher and nice man. He was one of my teachers at Manchester between 1972 and 1975. My sincere condolences to his family. I know he will be missed.
Jeff Camden
School
June 2, 2021
As a student, Mr. Broaddus was first, my principal at Chalkley Elementary, then, later, one of my English teachers at Manchester High. As an English teacher, he made class fun and interesting, and inspired a love of literature, as well as as a love for our language, in his students. He also cared about his students, and often sprinkled words of wisdom about life into his lessons. He was a favorite teacher for most Manchester students. My condolences go out to your family during this period of grief and mourning.
Vicky Garnett Brady, Manchester High class of 77
Other
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results