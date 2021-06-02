BROADDUS, William "Bill" Henry, a retired Chesterfield County educator, died May 29, 2021. Mr. Broaddus was predeceased by his parents, James Mordecai and Delma Pollard Broaddus; and was also preceded in death by his brother, James M. Broaddus Jr.; and a nephew, James M. Broaddus III. He is survived by his niece, Cynthia Rose and her husband, Thomas, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and great-niece and nephew, Aric and Melissa Rose. A private interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA in memory of Bill Broaddus. The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.