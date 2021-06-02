My sincere condolences to his family. Mr. Broaddus made a huge impact my whole life. I was blessed to have him as my Principal when I began the first grade the first year Chalkley Elementary opened. My earliest memory of him is that I required a left handed desk. My teacher did not want any left handers in her class. Mr. Broaddus came to the rescue and said, (I will never forget his words) "the world is made of all kinds of people different and alike. What a wonderful world we live in!" He picked up the left handed desk that the teacher had put in the hall and placed it in the classroom and said, "welcome to first grade, Kathy, I'm new here too! We're going to be just fine." Later, he was my English teacher at Manchester. He was a phenomenal educator/mentor and could get the best from his students. I am grateful for the wonderful life lessons. Kathy Cooke Adams

Katherine School June 3, 2021