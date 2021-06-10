I met Bill 30 years ago via my Dad (Eugene Kuhn). Bill fixed my cars for years, as he did for my Dad. He was a kind, caring and honest man. He and Ethel are some of the kindest caring people I know and reflect true Christianity. About two weeks ago, I just felt led to go by and see Bill and Ethel. It was evident time was slipping away. I had a good talk with Bill and he had fond things to say about my family. I told him that I respected his exemplary life and thanked him for all he had done for not only me, but others. I am sure he is rejoicing with family, friends and most of all his Lord. God bless you Ethel for taking good care of him. You were a joy to him.

Dana Kuhn June 11, 2021