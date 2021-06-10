BROOKS, William "Bill" Walter, 90, of Chesterfield, passed away June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Roswell Brooks; mother, Virginia Dyson; sisters, Gladys and Eunice Brooks; brothers, Irvin and James Brooks; and stepson, Ronnie May. He is survived by his wife, Ethel M. Brooks; son, Keith Brooks (Kandra); stepson, Roy Carroll (Christine); daughter-in-law, Linda May; granddaughter, Trudy May; two grandsons, Dustin and Dylan; one stepgrandson, Skyler Carroll; and one great-granddaughter, Poppy Brooks. Bill loved and worked on cars all of his life. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120, where a funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Graceville, c/o Dewight Weist, 380 W. Graceville Rd., Everett, Pa. 15537 and/or Skinquarter Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
3 Entries
Was a good man. Worked on my cars many times.
ken chandler
Work
June 14, 2021
Ethel,
I am so sorry to learn of Bill´s passing. He was such a great guy and, thanks to you both, I have wonderful memories of your Fall BBQs and that terrific bluegrass music.
Sandi Davenport
Friend
June 13, 2021
I met Bill 30 years ago via my Dad (Eugene Kuhn). Bill fixed my cars for years, as he did for my Dad. He was a kind, caring and honest man. He and Ethel are some of the kindest caring people I know and reflect true Christianity. About two weeks ago, I just felt led to go by and see Bill and Ethel. It was evident time was slipping away. I had a good talk with Bill and he had fond things to say about my family. I told him that I respected his exemplary life and thanked him for all he had done for not only me, but others. I am sure he is rejoicing with family, friends and most of all his Lord. God bless you Ethel for taking good care of him. You were a joy to him.