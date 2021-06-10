Menu
William Walter "Bill" Brooks
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BROOKS, William "Bill" Walter, 90, of Chesterfield, passed away June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Roswell Brooks; mother, Virginia Dyson; sisters, Gladys and Eunice Brooks; brothers, Irvin and James Brooks; and stepson, Ronnie May. He is survived by his wife, Ethel M. Brooks; son, Keith Brooks (Kandra); stepson, Roy Carroll (Christine); daughter-in-law, Linda May; granddaughter, Trudy May; two grandsons, Dustin and Dylan; one stepgrandson, Skyler Carroll; and one great-granddaughter, Poppy Brooks. Bill loved and worked on cars all of his life. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120, where a funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Graceville, c/o Dewight Weist, 380 W. Graceville Rd., Everett, Pa. 15537 and/or Skinquarter Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial Gathering
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Skinquarter Baptist Church
6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Skinquarter Baptist Church
6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Was a good man. Worked on my cars many times.
ken chandler
Work
June 14, 2021
Ethel, I am so sorry to learn of Bill´s passing. He was such a great guy and, thanks to you both, I have wonderful memories of your Fall BBQs and that terrific bluegrass music.
Sandi Davenport
Friend
June 13, 2021
I met Bill 30 years ago via my Dad (Eugene Kuhn). Bill fixed my cars for years, as he did for my Dad. He was a kind, caring and honest man. He and Ethel are some of the kindest caring people I know and reflect true Christianity. About two weeks ago, I just felt led to go by and see Bill and Ethel. It was evident time was slipping away. I had a good talk with Bill and he had fond things to say about my family. I told him that I respected his exemplary life and thanked him for all he had done for not only me, but others. I am sure he is rejoicing with family, friends and most of all his Lord. God bless you Ethel for taking good care of him. You were a joy to him.
Dana Kuhn
June 11, 2021
