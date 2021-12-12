BROWN, William H. "Billy", Jr., 79, of Heathsville, flew away with Jesus to his new home on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caitlin Rollason; and the mother of his children, Shirley Brown. He is survived by his three children, Cheryl Draper, Will "Buck" Brown III (Angie) and Gwen Louis (Sebastien); grandchildren, Griffin, Logan, Danielle and Wesley; and a very special friend, Florence Forrester. Billy loved playing music with his friends. He found true joy in his music and sharing that joy with others. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.