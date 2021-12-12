Menu
William H. "Billy" Brown Jr.
BROWN, William H. "Billy", Jr., 79, of Heathsville, flew away with Jesus to his new home on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caitlin Rollason; and the mother of his children, Shirley Brown. He is survived by his three children, Cheryl Draper, Will "Buck" Brown III (Angie) and Gwen Louis (Sebastien); grandchildren, Griffin, Logan, Danielle and Wesley; and a very special friend, Florence Forrester. Billy loved playing music with his friends. He found true joy in his music and sharing that joy with others. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home
8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our Deepest Sympathy to Billy's Family. Billy was one of the good guys. We are sorry to see him go.
Sara Klosky and John Goforth
Friend
December 14, 2021
I haven´t seen any of you since we were little I´m sorry I lost a very special uncle you will be missed and very much loved by the family.
Margie Brown
December 13, 2021
