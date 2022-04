BROWN, William, "Butler," 84, of Ashland, departed this life December 19, 2021. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a 12 noon funeral service. Interment in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online condolences: www.owensfuneralservice.com