William Mark Bruch Jr.
BRUCH, William Mark, Jr., With sadness, our family announces the passing of William Mark Bruch Jr., after a brief but determined struggle against pancreatic cancer. Mark's story began in Bluefield, West Virginia, son of Dr. William and Mrs. Sarah Amis Bruch. We will treasure his funny stories of growing up in a small town with his four siblings. Mark became interested in photography through a journalism class, which inspired his career as a distinguished photographer. In his professional life he won dozens of state, regional and national awards. He received the honorary distinction of Master Photography through his awards from Professional Photographers of America. In 1986, he was offered the wonderful opportunity to own Wendell Powell Studio. Mark spent decades as a dedicated small business owner, together with his beloved wife Anita, until their retirement. Throughout his career, he used his talents to capture precious moments for families to cherish for generations. Mark was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal, where he served on the vestry as Junior and Senior Warden. He loved golf and his golfing friends at Hermitage CC, volunteered with SCORE and had an interest in finance that motivated him to earn his Master's in Accountancy and become a CPA. Mostly, he will be treasured as a kind friend, loving son and brother, and devoted to our family. He leaves behind his wife, Anita; and their beautiful family of children and grandchildren, Will and Cary Bruch, Amy Bruch, MaryBeth, Kevin, Ashlyn and Ethan Weber, and Heather, Matt, Elle and Teagan Crichton. Mark also leaves behind his brother, John Bruch; and sister, Betty Rose. He was predeceased by his brother, Tom; and sister, Mary Anne; and parents, Sarah and Bill Bruch. Because of Covid-19, we will have a celebration of Mark's life at a later date. Funeral services will be private. Due to the dire needs of our community, please consider donating in Mark's name to Caritas or Feed More.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.
Anita, I am shocked and terribly saddened to hear this devastating news. My heart goes out to you and your family. Sending love and prayers. Sharon I will donate in his name.
Sharon Richter
December 22, 2020
Oh Anita I am so sad about Mark. He was one of the sweetest men I ever knew.Every time I saw him I felt he´d been waiting all day to see me!!! Please feel all my love and prayers. And remember Jesus is right by your side to love and comfort you and guide you through. Love you Anita
Anita Zeigler
December 21, 2020
We were so very shocked and saddened to hear of Mark´s passing away. He was a kind, soft spoken, dear man who we miss carrying his clubs while walking the golf course and watching the waves on the beach. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jo and Joe Thompson
December 20, 2020
Anita - I was shocked and saddened by the loss of Mark. I will always remember him as upbeat and supportive of my run for the Board. Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you.
Pat O'Bannon
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mark . May God be with you and yours at this time.
Wanda Dean
December 15, 2020
Anita. I am so sorry for the loss of Mark. I am sending love and hugs to you and your family. Please let me know if I can do anything for you. I have loved you forever and still consider you a great friend. Prayers for you all. Please call when you have time.
Starla Tignor
December 15, 2020
Sending love, thoughts and prayers to your family and my deepest sympathy for the loss of Mark. Wendell Powell Studios took my wedding portrait and photos. My entire family knew Mark and I was very close with his Brother, Tommy years ago when I spent many years babysitting for Chip and Gwen, and Lynn is my sweet cousin.
Karen Whitely Cunningham
December 15, 2020
