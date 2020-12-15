BRUCH, William Mark, Jr., With sadness, our family announces the passing of William Mark Bruch Jr., after a brief but determined struggle against pancreatic cancer. Mark's story began in Bluefield, West Virginia, son of Dr. William and Mrs. Sarah Amis Bruch. We will treasure his funny stories of growing up in a small town with his four siblings. Mark became interested in photography through a journalism class, which inspired his career as a distinguished photographer. In his professional life he won dozens of state, regional and national awards. He received the honorary distinction of Master Photography through his awards from Professional Photographers of America. In 1986, he was offered the wonderful opportunity to own Wendell Powell Studio. Mark spent decades as a dedicated small business owner, together with his beloved wife Anita, until their retirement. Throughout his career, he used his talents to capture precious moments for families to cherish for generations. Mark was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal, where he served on the vestry as Junior and Senior Warden. He loved golf and his golfing friends at Hermitage CC, volunteered with SCORE and had an interest in finance that motivated him to earn his Master's in Accountancy and become a CPA. Mostly, he will be treasured as a kind friend, loving son and brother, and devoted to our family. He leaves behind his wife, Anita; and their beautiful family of children and grandchildren, Will and Cary Bruch, Amy Bruch, MaryBeth, Kevin, Ashlyn and Ethan Weber, and Heather, Matt, Elle and Teagan Crichton. Mark also leaves behind his brother, John Bruch; and sister, Betty Rose. He was predeceased by his brother, Tom; and sister, Mary Anne; and parents, Sarah and Bill Bruch. Because of Covid-19, we will have a celebration of Mark's life at a later date. Funeral services will be private. Due to the dire needs of our community, please consider donating in Mark's name to Caritas or Feed More.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.