To the McLeod Family: I was saddened today to run across, by happenstance, the obituary of your beloved family member. Mr. Mcleod and I were colleagues at the Woodbridge Campus of Northern Virginia Community College; he, as an adjunct faculty member, and I, as a counselor. It was always a pleasure and an education to converse with him, and with Mrs. McLeod, whenever I was fortunate enough to be in her presence. What a legacy of love and service they have left us! May they rest, reunited, in the arms of the Lord, and may you, the family, rejoice at being part of such a wonderful, beautiful, and dynamic duo. May God bless you.

Mary Harrison November 29, 2020