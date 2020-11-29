MCLEOD, William C., Born in Dothan, Alabama in 1925, William Charles "Bill" McLeod passed away on October 27, 2020, in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Bill, a resident of Dale City, Ettrick and Hopewell, Va., had been a correctional officer at the Federal Reformatory in Petersburg, Va., the first Black radio personality at WHAP in Hopewell and a realtor. After accepting a promotion within the Justice Department (Washington, D.C.), Bill moved his family to Dale City/Woodbridge, Va., where he also continued to work as a realtor and taught sociology/criminal justice at Northern Virginia Community College. Mr. McLeod was a charter member of the Woodbridge (Virginia) chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Bill and his wife Nellie were well known for their roles in the fight for civil rights in Central and Northern, Virginia, receiving recognition on the local, state and national levels. They were, particularly, known for having filed the lawsuit which resulted in the integration of Chesterfield County (Virginia) Schools.
Well respected and admired by many, Bill McLeod spent his life helping others in pursuit of their own career/personal goals.
Left to cherish his memory are daughter, Priscilla (Kenneth, M.D.) Robinson, Charleston, S.C.; son, Dr. Charles (Beatrice) McLeod, Glen Allen, Va.; daughter, Sheila McLeod, Arlington, Texas; daughter, Yolanda Hall, Glendale, Calif.; daughter, Kimberli (Walter) Rivers, Northridge, Calif.; and stepson, Harold Hinderman, Ft. Worth, Texas. Also surviving are a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, Nellie Hinderman McLeod; and stepson, Joseph Hinderman.
A private military service/interment was held at Quantico National Cemetery. A "community celebration of life" for Bill will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kappa Foundation Woodbridge, C/O Sheila McLeod, 4101 Gentle Springs Drive, Arlington, Texas 76001. Please write on the memo line "for the William (Bill) McLeod Scholarship."
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.