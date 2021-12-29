CARLTON, William "Bill" Lee, 88, of West Point, Va., passed away after a long illness on Sunday, December 26, 2021. For over 60 years Bill was the owner and operator of the West Point Barber Shop on Main Street; it served as a town focal point for locals and gatherings. You came for a haircut but left with a heart full of kindness and gratefulness. There was no such thing as a client to Bill; he thought of them as friends. He enjoyed the simple country lifestyle of family and serving both our Lord at Lower King and Queen Baptist Church and our nation. He served as a Deacon of the church for many years as well as teaching Sunday school and raising his family in that same church that he grew up in. His love for our country was apparent in all aspects of his life; he proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. He will be greatly missed by all.
Bill was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Carlton; three grandchildren, Chesna and Chelsea McCamish and Jonah Lekiliara; two brothers, Alvie and Wendell Carlton; one sister, Verna Barnes King. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley Bacon Carlton; son, William Jeffrey Carlton (Tracey); daughter, Pamela Carlton Walsh (John); sister, Hilda Courtney (Roland); eight grandchildren, Chad, Reilly, Emmy and Reagan Carlton, Julius Hambule, John Lekuton, Matthew and Andrew McCamish; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lyla and Odin McCamish, Jeffrey and Ryan Hambule; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 30 at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, Va. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., just prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lower King and Queen Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.