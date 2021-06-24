Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Ralph Cowherd
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
COWHERD, William Ralph, 71, of Amelia, passed away June 22, 2021. William was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Grace Cowherd. He is survived by his son, William Cowherd Jr.; sister, Kathleen Grant (Raymond). He was active in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and enjoyed his work with young people. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home. Services will be held directly following the visitation at 1 p.m. Interment private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Jun
26
Service
1:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.