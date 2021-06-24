COWHERD, William Ralph, 71, of Amelia, passed away June 22, 2021. William was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Grace Cowherd. He is survived by his son, William Cowherd Jr.; sister, Kathleen Grant (Raymond). He was active in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and enjoyed his work with young people. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home. Services will be held directly following the visitation at 1 p.m. Interment private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.