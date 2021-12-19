CROWELL, William A., Bill was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., but grew up in Richmond, Va. He attended Virginia Tech, got his undergraduate degree from University of Richmond and graduate degree from the Darden School at UVA. He started working in the IT field and loved every job. A few of many were CIO at Meredith Corp., McGraw-Hill, Deputy Asst. Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and the City of San Diego. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Susan Crowell. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children, Stephen Crowell, Chris Crowell and Ann Caron; and nine grandchildren. He had two sisters, Judy vonSeldeneck and Cindy Waller.



He lived life his way and enjoyed every minute. He loved Lake George in New York and looked forward to having all his family there every summer, always wanting to play golf any time he could.



There will be a private service in New England.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.