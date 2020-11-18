DRIGGS, William E. "Billy", age 85, of Chase City, Va., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born August 8, 1935, in Charlotte County, Va., and was the son of the late Kermit and Euramae Jones Driggs. He was a United States Army veteran and retired from Cardinal Homes as Purchase Manager. Billy was a life time member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday school teacher and Superintendent. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Chase City, Industrial Development Authority and a former School Board Member for Mecklenburg County. Billy is survived by his wife, Faye Carter Driggs; nephew, Chris Dalton (Ann); and his beloved pets, Sam and Baby Boo. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rodney Barwick and Reverend Steven Parker officiating and Military Honors by American Legion Post 43. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Billy's memory to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 9040 Trottinridge Road, Chase City, Va. 23924 or Sweet Virginia Barn Cats, P.O. Box 154, Clarksville, Va. 23927. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com
. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Va., will be handling the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.