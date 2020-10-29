SEATON, Mr. William Edgar, Jr., born November 6, 1939, passed away September 29, 2020. He was the son of the late William Edgar Seaton of Richmond and Nancy Allen Davis of Portsmouth, Virginia. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Seaton Hall; his son, William E. Seaton III and wife, Cheryl; his daughter, Lee Pretlow Pacheco; and three grandchildren, Garrett W. Seaton, Natalie E. Seaton and Charles Ashton Pacheco. He is also survived by five stepsons, Michael D. Moore of Mechanicsville, Virginia, James N., Wayne J., Donald M. and John M. Moore, of Florida. William was a Navy veteran and longtime member of the Richmond Council Navy League and a former member of The Sons of the American Revolution. Graveside services will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, on October 31, at 1 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond Council Navy League of the U.S., P.O. Box 11201, Richmond, Va. 23230, for the support of our sea services.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.