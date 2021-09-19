ELLIOTT, William H. "Billy", 80, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Vera Wright Elliott; parents, Paul and Minnie Elliott; siblings, Richard (Barbara), Jean (Junior), Ralph (Dana) and Kitty Mae (Jack). He is survived by his children, Rachel (Charlie), Patricia (Mike) and his loving son, Michael; his siblings, George (Nancy), Betty Lou (Arnie), Donnie (Mary), Sue (Paul); eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Billy worked for W.S. Carnes for many years, until he went into business with his dad and eventually took over the business, Elliott Construction, until he retired. He was a devoted member of Victory Tabernacle Church for over 20 years. He cherished every minute he spent with his family and during retirement, enjoyed swinging in his hammock, sitting on his patio, gardening and feeding the hummingbirds. He was a devoted friend and neighbor who enjoyed serving others in a multitude of ways. His absolute favorite thing to do was spend time with Jesus and his beloved family. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Chester Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Victory Tabernacle, 11700 Genito Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. Interment will immediately follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, "pay it forward" by serving someone around you just like Billy spent his entire life doing. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.