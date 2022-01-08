Menu
Dr. William P. Ellis II
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
ELLIS, Dr. William P., II, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022. He was born on September 29, 1941, to the late William Preston and Edna (Moore) Ellis in Memphis, Tenn. Bill grew up in a Christian home in Memphis, Tenn., with people who were committed to serving the Lord and loving others. Bill loved the Lord and had a passion for serving others. He was patient and kind. He was not one to complain or criticize others. As a teenager, he felt the Lord wanted him to preach and teach the Gospel of our Lord. After Messick High School Graduation, the Lord led him to studies at Union University, Jackson, Tenn., a Baptist School. While at Union, Bill met and married Marilyn Price, who also loved the Lord, His church, gospel music and family. Bill was the beloved father of Christi Ellis Larrivee (Stephen), William Preston Ellis III (Karen) and Mary Leanne Schism (Ernie). He was the grandfather of Joseph Ellis Larrivee (Jessica), Elizabeth Ann Ellis, Benjamin Ellis, Aimee Larrivee, Alyson Larrivee, Eowyn Ellis, Joshua Ellis, Savannah Whittner and Brooke Schism. He was the great-grandfather to Bentley Preston Larrivee and Anna Marie Larrivee. Bill loved New Orleans and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan. The only time he raised his voice was when the Saints scored a touchdown. He always had a good story or joke to tell. He loved Cajun food, gospel music, was a fan of Elvis Presley and loved the game of chess. During college, he pastored Feathers Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville, Tenn. and was called to pursue a Doctoral degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, which he completed in 1971. He served the Lord at many churches, including Bethel United Church of Christ in New Orleans, Cresthill Baptist Church in Bowie, Md., Oak Dale Baptist Church in Nokesville, Va., and was Associate Pastor First Baptist Church in Ashland, Va. Bill was predeceased by his brother, Robert Moore Ellis. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and those he served so willingly. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Ashland, 800 Thompson St., Ashland, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Ashland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Ashland
800 Thompson St., Ashland, VA
