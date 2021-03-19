ELROD, William "Bill" Patrick, 71 of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Bonnie Elrod; three sons, Bryan (Michelle), Mark (Cathey) and John; seven grandchildren, Joe (Erin), Kristina (Chris), Austin, Amanda (Nick), Brooke, Brynne and Abigail; five great-grandchildren, Brody, Logan, Ethan, Carter and Nathan; three brothers, Joe (Sissie), Bob (Carol) and Ricky; a special cousin, David (Darlene); his special friends, Billy, Teresa and Junie; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bill treasured the titles of Husband, Father, PaPa, and PopPop; he shared many grand adventures with his children and grandchildren, making beautiful memories for them to cherish forever. He loved to fish, go on cruises and to hunt for civil war relics. He had a huge heart and a welcoming smile, and he will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. Bill's family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Weyman and his team for the care and compassion shown to them during this difficult time. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m.