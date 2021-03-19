Menu
William Patrick "Bill" Elrod
ELROD, William "Bill" Patrick, 71 of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Bonnie Elrod; three sons, Bryan (Michelle), Mark (Cathey) and John; seven grandchildren, Joe (Erin), Kristina (Chris), Austin, Amanda (Nick), Brooke, Brynne and Abigail; five great-grandchildren, Brody, Logan, Ethan, Carter and Nathan; three brothers, Joe (Sissie), Bob (Carol) and Ricky; a special cousin, David (Darlene); his special friends, Billy, Teresa and Junie; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bill treasured the titles of Husband, Father, PaPa, and PopPop; he shared many grand adventures with his children and grandchildren, making beautiful memories for them to cherish forever. He loved to fish, go on cruises and to hunt for civil war relics. He had a huge heart and a welcoming smile, and he will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. Bill's family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Weyman and his team for the care and compassion shown to them during this difficult time. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
20
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
HE WILL TRULY BE MISS.I ALWAYS LOOK FOR HIM WHEN HE VISIT THE OUTER BANKS.R.I.P BIG GUY.JOSEPH K.D.H PUBLIC WORKS
joseph m wilson
March 22, 2021
Sorry to see Bill died. We played together as kids when the Elrods lived on Conway St.
Ed Pearce
March 21, 2021
Joe and Sissie, thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. Love and sympathy to all.
Pat and Cathy Brewer
March 19, 2021
Bonnie and Family, I am truly sorry to hear of your loss. You both were such wonderful neighbors and friends to my Grandparents. I will be praying for you all during this difficult time. Cindy
Cindy Ames
March 19, 2021
Bonnie our hearts go out to you and the family. Bill was a great guy who loved his family and life. I was always so glad to see and talk with him about things going on in our lives. I will miss him. Ray
Ray and Bev Pettway
March 19, 2021
