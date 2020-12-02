Menu
William "Bill" Englehart Sr.
ENGLEHART, William "Bill", Sr., passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth; and daughter, Marilyn Sue Dean. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances; two sons, William Englehart Jr. (Lori) and Jim Englehart; stepdaughter, Judy Pastore (John); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill loved the Lord, his family and his country. He was a faithful member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church (Kingsmen Sunday School Class). His favorite Bible verse was Romans 8:28. A private graveside service officiated by Reverend Tim Madison will be held in Washington Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Lori, Mary Kay and Phyllis for their help and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
