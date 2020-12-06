CLAFLIN, William Fitzhugh, 54, of Richmond, Va., passed away with his wife by his side on November 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne Ferneyhough Simmons and Warren Claflin. He is survived by his beloved other half of 23 years, Barbara Shore; daughter, Taylor Claflin; stepson, Benjamin Chase Talley; sisters, Jennie Southworth and Winter Krell; niece, Hazel Krell; nephews, Mack and Jackson Southworth and Griffin, Talon and Orion Krell; and many other loving family members and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private inurnment will be held in Hollywood Cemetery on December 8, 2020. A broadcast of the service will be available at https://www.morrissett.com/obituaries/william-claflin/
afterwards. In lieu of flowers, William requests that everyone donate their time to helping kids learn, in our underserved communities.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.