FLOYD, William Douglas "Doug", 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Floyd. He is survived by his wife, Joan, of almost 39 years; his sister, Harriett; his daughters, Kelly, Tracy and stepdaughter, Ginger; his grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Erica, Haley and Brandon; his great-grandchildren, James, Van, Annika and Blakely. He graduated from Lee-Davis High School, the very first graduating class in 1959, and excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was recently awarded the Hall of Fame plaque to be displayed at Lee-Davis High School, which is an amazing honor. He was a member of the Air National Guard, sold insurance for over 30 years, ending with his own agency. But his greatest passion was Doug's Produce Stand, a wonderful vegetable, fruit and flower stand with his wife, Joan. He was a passionate fan of VCU basketball and followed them all over the country. He was lovingly cared for by his daughter, Kelly, in his last several months. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, March 9, at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 11 at 1 p.m., at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mechanicsville United Methodist Church or VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
11 Entries
So sorry Kelly. He was a wonderful man and a blessing to be around at your vegetable market. He will be greatly missed.
JAMES B TYSON
April 8, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss.
You will be missed by many! Rest peacefully Doug
Tony Miller
March 10, 2021
Kelly and Tracy, so sorry for your loss!
Sending you thoughts and prayers!
Sarah Dziuba Baltz
March 9, 2021
Daniel Tucker
March 8, 2021
Rest in Peace, my friend, Rest in Peace!
Alan & Barbara Henderson
March 8, 2021
I absolutely love this picture of you! I am very grateful for being able to spend more time with you the past few month.. I enjoyed every moment. I love you and will miss you! You have a lot of people on this earth that love you and will miss you so very much! Rest In Peace Grandpa with the loved ones you already have up there with you! I´ll see you again!
Erica Floyd
March 7, 2021
Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end, they simply mean we'll miss you! Rest in peace Doug!
Paula Holden, Phyllis Holden & Butch Foutz
March 7, 2021
My Dear VCU Friend - my heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time. You and Doug are so special to me and I missed not being able to see you at games for a chance to chat. There is another guiding force in Heaven for the team. Prayers and loving thoughts to you all.
Betty Cobaugh
March 7, 2021
You were my stepdad for almost 39 years! I love you and will miss you forever.
Ginger Sandler
March 7, 2021
Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories! Your memory will never fade, Rest in Peace.
Sherlene Floyd
March 7, 2021
I miss you terribly daddy and I am so grateful to have been able to share these last few months with you. The Lord blessed me to be able to take care of you during your illness. Until we meet again, I Love You!