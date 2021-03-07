FLOYD, William Douglas "Doug", 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Floyd. He is survived by his wife, Joan, of almost 39 years; his sister, Harriett; his daughters, Kelly, Tracy and stepdaughter, Ginger; his grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Erica, Haley and Brandon; his great-grandchildren, James, Van, Annika and Blakely. He graduated from Lee-Davis High School, the very first graduating class in 1959, and excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was recently awarded the Hall of Fame plaque to be displayed at Lee-Davis High School, which is an amazing honor. He was a member of the Air National Guard, sold insurance for over 30 years, ending with his own agency. But his greatest passion was Doug's Produce Stand, a wonderful vegetable, fruit and flower stand with his wife, Joan. He was a passionate fan of VCU basketball and followed them all over the country. He was lovingly cared for by his daughter, Kelly, in his last several months. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, March 9, at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 11 at 1 p.m., at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mechanicsville United Methodist Church or VCU Massey Cancer Center.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.