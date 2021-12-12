FORTNER, William W., beloved husband of Frances Fortner for 73 years, went to be with our Lord on December 3, 2021. He was born on January 6, 1926 in McGehee, Arkansas and lived in Henrico, Va., previously living in Midlothian, Va. for 25 years and in Little Rock, Arkansas for 41 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Fortner; and his son, Douglas Lewis Fortner. He is survived by his daughter, Dana F. Ritchie; son-in-law, Jack Ritchie; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He served three years in the Navy during WWII. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Accounting from Louisiana Tech and he then served as the Chief Accounting Officer for 21 years at the University of Arkansas at the Medical Science Campus. He was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church and he loved his church and family. He was a member of the American Legion Post 186 for over 17 years and a member of the Midlothian Ruritan. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.