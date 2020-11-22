CREWS, William Franklin "Dick", passed away on October 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lever Crews; brother, Dayton Crews (wife, Rosie); daughter, Jeanne Crews Mertens; son, John Woodson Crews (wife, Janice); grandson, Justin Crews (wife, Samantha Gorewich); granddaughters, Kirsten Mertens (husband, Christian Farner), Madalyn Crews, Kaitlin Crews, Megan Crews, Mary Katherine Crews; and great-grandsons, Wilder and Woodson Farner. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Eric Mertens.
Dick was born in Madison Heights, Va., on June 23, 1934 to Clarice Mae Crews and Marvin Woodson Crews. He grew up in Lynchburg, Va., and was one of nine children, six girls and three boys.
He was a graduate of E. C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Va., and graduated from the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, N.Y. in 1956. He earned a M.S. in Engineering from Purdue University in 1961.
Dick had an illustrious Army career including being a USMA professor of engineering, tours in Germany and Vietnam, Commanding Officer of the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant and Deputy Project Manager for Selected Ammunition. After Army retirement, he had a second career with Ford Motor Company in Michigan and Richmond, Va., where he retired.
Dick and Mary had been active in the Salisbury Presbyterian Church in Midlothian, Va., where he served as a deacon and sang in the chancel choir for 35 years. Both have been active in the Salisbury Country Club, where Dick was on the board of directors and one of the founders of the Salisbury Senior Men's Association. He was very active in the West Point Society of Richmond, serving on its board of directors.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later at Salisbury Presbyterian Church. Barring an unforeseen change, his cremains will be interred at a private service in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to Midlothian, Va. Salisbury Presbyterian Church Friends of Music or the Families of the Wounded Fund at www.fotwf.org/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.