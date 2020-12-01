Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Frazier "Billy" Carter Jr.
CARTER, William Frazier "Billy", Jr., 70, of St. Stephens Church, Va., went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020. Billy was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Rebecca Ballard Carter. He is survived by his loving family: son, William F. Carter III "Bill" and his wife, Candice, Rebecca Carter Lane and her husband, Allen and Betty Carter Seay and her husband, Bryan; three granddaughters, KateLynn Nicole Seay, Anna Rebecca Lane and Abby Joyce Lane. Let's not forget his faithful companion, "Boobie." Billy was an auto mechanic his entire career and was the former owner of Auto Service Plus until his retirement. He had a big personality and was never short on telling stories. He will be missed by many. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.