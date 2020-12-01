CARTER, William Frazier "Billy", Jr., 70, of St. Stephens Church, Va., went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020. Billy was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Rebecca Ballard Carter. He is survived by his loving family: son, William F. Carter III "Bill" and his wife, Candice, Rebecca Carter Lane and her husband, Allen and Betty Carter Seay and her husband, Bryan; three granddaughters, KateLynn Nicole Seay, Anna Rebecca Lane and Abby Joyce Lane. Let's not forget his faithful companion, "Boobie." Billy was an auto mechanic his entire career and was the former owner of Auto Service Plus until his retirement. He had a big personality and was never short on telling stories. He will be missed by many. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.