GALLI, William "Buddy" J., 84, of Richmond, Va., died March 1, 2021. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Gino Alfred Galli and Anita Biagi Galli; and brother, Gino Jr. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Dart Galli; his children, Mary Virginia Gray, William "Bill" Joseph Galli Jr. and his wife, Donna; Christine Marie Galli, and Michael James Galli, and his wife, Gail; and his seven grandchildren, William "Tony" Anthony Galli and his wife Jenny, Joseph Ryan Galli, Augusta Pemberton Gray, Mathew Carter Galli, Zachary Dart Galli, Joshua Holt Galli, Abigail Mae Galli; and his great-grandchild, Anthony Luca Galli, who all affectionately called him "Grandpa."



Buddy loved family time, especially family gatherings on birthdays and holidays. Camping was the cornerstone of family vacations to local state parks, where he taught his children to fish and to enjoy the outdoors. His passions were sports, general home repairs, automotive maintenanc and his Catholic faith. He loved playing basketball in city recreation leagues, as well as with his children in the backyard, where he had a backboard and hoop installed on a tree. He played many years of softball in the Richmond area, where he made life-long friends. Later in life, he belonged to the Central Virginia Football Association and officiated high school games for 10 years. He was also a mainstay on the tennis courts every Sunday well into his 70s. He never met a home repair he would not tackle, whether it was a complete electrical rewiring of the house, a car transmission or a 20-year-old toaster. He enjoyed food and was famous for the quantity he could eat, especially shrimp. Buddy was a parishioner at St. Bridget Catholic Church for over 50 years, where he served the community with various activities, such as sheltering children in need of medical attention from war-torn countries, opening his home to those in need, housing and feeding the homeless through Richmond Caritas, serving on the building committee and weekly usher duties, as well as monthly food deliveries to the Commonwealth Catholic Charities. While he would never describe himself as a religious man, he attended daily Mass since 1985 and his faith guided him through his life. He was a life-time member of the Knights of Columbus, where he enjoyed fellowship and camaraderie.



Buddy was a proud native Richmonder and grew up in Richmond's Northside. He attended and graduated from John Marshall High School and was the first member of his family to graduate from college, earning a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech in 1961.



Buddy enjoyed a long career, starting his first job in a co-op program with the State of Virginia Department of Highways. After earning his Engineering degree, he started with the City of Richmond Department of Utilities for Gas and Water Distribution and after 43 years with the City, he retired in 2005 as the Deputy Director of Field Operations for the Department of Public Utilities. He was instrumental in replacing the hundreds of miles of gas pipelines in the city, and it remains one the largest projects the DPU has ever undertaken and is still and active project today.



The family expresses their gratitude for all those who cared for Buddy and loved him. Including his caregivers, Yvette, Lynn, Deondra, Demi and Rashad.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave.



A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 5, 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint Bridget Catholic Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.