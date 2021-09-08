Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Garland German
ABOUT
Gloucester High School
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
GERMAN, William Garland, 83, departed this world on September 3, 2021, to be with the Lord.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Barbara Harton German; his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Joseph Sanders; two beautiful granddaughters, Norah and Brooke: two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald and Wanda German of Gloucester, Anthony and Jean German; one special cousin, Heidi Bristow of Gloucester; and his two beloved dachshunds, Elsea and Scout. Bill was born on July 6, 1938 to the late Herman and Thelma German. He grew up in Gloucester and graduated from Gloucester High School in 1956. He worked for the Newport News Shipyard for three years before deciding to further his education. He attended Lynchburg College for two years and then transferred to the University of Richmond in 1961. Bill graduated from the University of Richmond in 1963 and began a 30-year career in management at Sears. During his second week of class his junior year he met the love of his life, Barbara. They married four years later in 1965 after Barbara graduated from Westhampton College. They enjoyed 56 wonderful years together. Traveling was a true passion for Bill and Barbara. Upon Barbara's retirement in 1998, they traveled the United States with their Airstream trailer. They were members of the Tidewater Unit of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International. They enjoyed 20 years of camping with their friends in the Tidewater Unit. Bill served as President and helped organize many rallies. They went on 25 caravans with the Airstream Club, visited all 49 states, most of Canada and took seven trips to Europe. Visiting the National Parks in the U.S. was especially enjoyed. Bill was a longtime member of Seventh Street Christian Church, where he served as a deacon. He is a current member of Cool Spring Baptist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class.

Bill was the example of what every man should aspire to be. He was a kind, loving, respectful and devoted husband. He was a proud, loving and supportive father and grandfather to his only daughter and her children. He was a true handyman and woodworker. He had a love for antiques and refinishing furniture. He used many of these talents to serve others in the community. He was a wonderful friend with a great sense of humor and was a true pleasure to be around. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, on Friday, September 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Sep
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Spring Baptist Church
VA
Sep
13
Burial
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Billy's Family, I am very sorry to hear of Billy's passing. We were in school together and I lost my husband in January. I know you will miss him. Sincerely, Nina
Nina Clements West
School
September 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. He was a true friend. The Tidewater Airstream Club will really miss him.
Bill and Joyce Werner
September 12, 2021
I worked with "Bill" at Sears His life has been described exactly as I remember him from 1976. Always a gentleman.
Marshall Hansen Chattanooga, Tn.
September 9, 2021
Bill was such an example of love, family & faith. Great mentor to many and a had that calming, caring spirit & smile that would let you know you could face anything that came your way. I had a grand admiration for this amazing man. Love this family so much! He lives on now with the Lord & forever in our hearts & mind.
Sheryl Snellings
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am deeply saddened to hear of Bill's passing. I worked with him for several years at the Sears Broad Street store and he was an energetic, out-going, and lovable guy. In 1973, I remember he loaned me his utility trailer to go to Fayetteville and buy a Honda motorcycle to combat the oil embargo gas restraints. (the prices were much higher for Hondas locally). Anyway, I left Sears in 1975 to persue a career at UPS and had to leave all of my great friends at Sears behind. I remember those days so fondly, and Bill was one of the best friends! RIP old friend!!!
Frank Baylor
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results