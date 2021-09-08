GERMAN, William Garland, 83, departed this world on September 3, 2021, to be with the Lord.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Barbara Harton German; his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Joseph Sanders; two beautiful granddaughters, Norah and Brooke: two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald and Wanda German of Gloucester, Anthony and Jean German; one special cousin, Heidi Bristow of Gloucester; and his two beloved dachshunds, Elsea and Scout. Bill was born on July 6, 1938 to the late Herman and Thelma German. He grew up in Gloucester and graduated from Gloucester High School in 1956. He worked for the Newport News Shipyard for three years before deciding to further his education. He attended Lynchburg College for two years and then transferred to the University of Richmond in 1961. Bill graduated from the University of Richmond in 1963 and began a 30-year career in management at Sears. During his second week of class his junior year he met the love of his life, Barbara. They married four years later in 1965 after Barbara graduated from Westhampton College. They enjoyed 56 wonderful years together. Traveling was a true passion for Bill and Barbara. Upon Barbara's retirement in 1998, they traveled the United States with their Airstream trailer. They were members of the Tidewater Unit of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International. They enjoyed 20 years of camping with their friends in the Tidewater Unit. Bill served as President and helped organize many rallies. They went on 25 caravans with the Airstream Club, visited all 49 states, most of Canada and took seven trips to Europe. Visiting the National Parks in the U.S. was especially enjoyed. Bill was a longtime member of Seventh Street Christian Church, where he served as a deacon. He is a current member of Cool Spring Baptist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class.
Bill was the example of what every man should aspire to be. He was a kind, loving, respectful and devoted husband. He was a proud, loving and supportive father and grandfather to his only daughter and her children. He was a true handyman and woodworker. He had a love for antiques and refinishing furniture. He used many of these talents to serve others in the community. He was a wonderful friend with a great sense of humor and was a true pleasure to be around. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, on Friday, September 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2021.