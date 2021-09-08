I am deeply saddened to hear of Bill's passing. I worked with him for several years at the Sears Broad Street store and he was an energetic, out-going, and lovable guy. In 1973, I remember he loaned me his utility trailer to go to Fayetteville and buy a Honda motorcycle to combat the oil embargo gas restraints. (the prices were much higher for Hondas locally). Anyway, I left Sears in 1975 to persue a career at UPS and had to leave all of my great friends at Sears behind. I remember those days so fondly, and Bill was one of the best friends! RIP old friend!!!

Frank Baylor Work September 8, 2021