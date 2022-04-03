GOODSHIP, William Charles, went to join his soul mate, Joan Marie Goodship (Jensen) on March 18, 2022. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 26, 1924 to the late George Goodship and Alice (Koth) MacRitchie. He married the love of his life, Joan Marie Goodship (Jensen) in 1983 and had 37 wonderful years together, including traveling, going out dancing, spending time with their children and grandchildren, their beloved dog, Buck and their lake house. Bill served in the 8th Army Airforce in WWII, 1943, where he was stationed mostly in England. He would always tell the story of going on the boat to cross the Atlantic at the age of 18 and not thinking he would ever make it back. After his military service, he finished his college education, receiving a B.S. in business and worked with Consumers Power in Michigan for over 30 years. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Shriner, which reinforced the high values he exhibited throughout his life. They relocated to Virginia, so Joan could put her Ph.D. in action, teaching at the University of Richmond. The summers were spent at their Lake Gaston house, where family visited and created wonderful memories. His passions were very evident, his love for his wife, his love for his dog, his love for his family and his love for University of Michigan sports. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Guy Goodship, Paul Tower, Kirk Tower (Robin); his daughters, Janie Kinas (Bob), Carol Brown (Steve), Helen Tower (Manouchehr Nosrati). He adored his grandchildren, Kyle Tower (Ashton), Reza Nosrati, Mina Nosrati, Daniel Kinas, Travis Brown and Dakota Brown. He was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Aurora Tower and Obadiah Tower. In addition to his parents, his wife; and his dog, Buck; Bill was preceded in death by his loving daughters, Marie Tower, Diane Lynn Tower; and his stepfather, Web Clare MacRitchie. A private graveside memorial will be held.



GO BLUE!



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.