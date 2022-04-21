GRAVATT, William Campbell, age 70, of Varina, passed away peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, William L. Gravatt Jr.; and his mother, Elvira Campbell Gravatt. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Betty; their children, Anthony Gravatt (Aimee) and Kasi Connor (Dale); grandchildren, Asher, Cameron, Kyliee, Bentley and Alivia; sister, Sandra; and brothers, Jimmy (Debbie) and Gene (Geralyn). Campbell has held many important jobs throughout his life. He worked at Dominion/Va. Power for 25 years. He was then employed as a bus driver for Henrico County Schools for 15 years. He enjoyed driving the bright yellow school bus, car shows, classic/hot rods and drag racing. A huge thank you is extended to At Home Care Hospice, for treating Campbell with so much dignity and respect in his last days and to the VCU Critical Care Oncology Unit. The visitation will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, located at 412 S Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, located at 412 S Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A graveside service will immediately follow the funeral service at Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, located at 24320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to At Home Care Hospice. In remembrance of Campbell, if you have a classic car/hot rod, please drive it to the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com
for the Gravatt family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.