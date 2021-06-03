Hustler Gravitt's children were some of my favorite first cousins. Billy knew all of the old stories about his daddy, my daddy, and the Gravitt family when they were young and not so young and I so much enjoyed hearing about them. I once took a class at Virginia Commonwealth University with cousin Billy in Eastern Art History. Of course, Billy aced it. I remember Billy's artwork when I was a young lad and how everyone was amazed at it back in the 50's. Billy will forever remain in my heart.

John Gravitt July 9, 2021