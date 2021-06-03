GRAVITT, William Dean "Bill", loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Frances Rickman Gravitt; son, Matthew Addison Gravitt (Leah); daughter, Sarah Burke Gravitt-Baese (Kurt); and three grandsons, Will Gravitt, Robert Gravitt and Jackson Baese. He is also survived by his twin sister, Betty Ann Drury; sister-in-law, Bessie Gravitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was 83, born in Halifax County and was preceded in death by parents, Hustler Addison and Bertha Loftis Gravitt; brothers, Hustler, Arthur and Lloyd. Bill attended Elon University on a baseball scholarship and then transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University (RPI) to earn his degree in Graphic Design. Bill was a talented artist, designer and illustrator, working at Colonial Williamsburg and several ad agencies before becoming President of Beatley and Gravitt Corporate Communications. He had a strong faith and served several times as an elder in the Presbyterian Church. He was also active in the Richmond community, serving on numerous boards, including Union Theological Seminary, Corporate YMCA Board, Richmond Arts Council, and Foundation, Business and Art Museum Boards of Longwood University. Bill was also a long-time member of The Commonwealth Club and Willow Oaks Country Club. A visitation will be held Friday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.