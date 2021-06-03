Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Dean "Bill" Gravitt
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
GRAVITT, William Dean "Bill", loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Frances Rickman Gravitt; son, Matthew Addison Gravitt (Leah); daughter, Sarah Burke Gravitt-Baese (Kurt); and three grandsons, Will Gravitt, Robert Gravitt and Jackson Baese. He is also survived by his twin sister, Betty Ann Drury; sister-in-law, Bessie Gravitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was 83, born in Halifax County and was preceded in death by parents, Hustler Addison and Bertha Loftis Gravitt; brothers, Hustler, Arthur and Lloyd. Bill attended Elon University on a baseball scholarship and then transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University (RPI) to earn his degree in Graphic Design. Bill was a talented artist, designer and illustrator, working at Colonial Williamsburg and several ad agencies before becoming President of Beatley and Gravitt Corporate Communications. He had a strong faith and served several times as an elder in the Presbyterian Church. He was also active in the Richmond community, serving on numerous boards, including Union Theological Seminary, Corporate YMCA Board, Richmond Arts Council, and Foundation, Business and Art Museum Boards of Longwood University. Bill was also a long-time member of The Commonwealth Club and Willow Oaks Country Club. A visitation will be held Friday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
River Road Presbyterian Church
8960 River Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Hustler Gravitt's children were some of my favorite first cousins. Billy knew all of the old stories about his daddy, my daddy, and the Gravitt family when they were young and not so young and I so much enjoyed hearing about them. I once took a class at Virginia Commonwealth University with cousin Billy in Eastern Art History. Of course, Billy aced it. I remember Billy's artwork when I was a young lad and how everyone was amazed at it back in the 50's. Billy will forever remain in my heart.
John Gravitt
July 9, 2021
I worked as a contractor for Bill and Beatley and Gravitt. Bill was a shining light. He will be missed.
Jay Jenkins
Work
June 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about Billy's passing. He was truly a great person, always had a smile for everyone.
John & Betty Mele South Boston VA
Other
June 3, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this sad news and I am sending my thoughts and prayers to all those who hold him dear. Peace to all.
Kay Franz
Work
June 3, 2021
I had the privilege of having Bill as a client. He was such a kind and honorable person. He definitely made this world a better place.
Beth McClelland
Work
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bill's passing. I worked with him at Beatley & Gravitt and I remember him as always being kind and funny.
Janet Wallace
Work
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results