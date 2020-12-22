GREEN, William, 100, of Richmond, Virginia, died Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was born April 6, 1920, in Sumter, South Carolina. Mr. Green, nicknamed "Son" by family members at an early age, moved with his mother, Julia Green and siblings to Richmond in 1930. His father had died and Richmond offered greater opportunities for work. Along with his family, Mr. Green joined the newly formed New Light Baptist Church, in Richmond's historic Shockoe Valley, where family members held various leadership roles. Mr. Green married Josephine Evelyn Tazewell on June 18, 1942. Mrs. Green predeceased Mr. Green in 2017. They had five daughters, Shirley Green Johnson (deceased), Veronica Mae Green (deceased), Barbara Green Beard (deceased), Patricia Green Rodgers (Bob) and Vivian Delores Green. They had one son, William F. Green (Venus). Mr. Green also had another son, Darryl King (Peggy). A World War II veteran, Mr. Green joined the Army, 1894th Engineers Battalion, on August 17, 1942, and served his country until November 21, 1945. Mr. Green was stationed in Saipan, and supervised 15 men as a Construction Foreman. He received the following decorations and citations: Asiatic-Pacific Theater Campaign Medal, Bronze Service Star, American Theater Campaign Medal and the Victory Medal. Upon honorary discharge, Mr. Green returned to a job he had at Bellwood (Defense Supply Center) and later worked for the Virginia Electric and Power Company. Next he joined the Richmond Postal Services, beginning as a driver of heavy-duty trucks and moving to a mechanic. He was the recipient of a Great Idea cash award and certificate from the U.S. Postal Services, bestowed on employees who came up with cost savings ideas. Mr. Green retired from the post office in 1989 after 40 years of service, continued to do light jobs in home improvement and kept his yard beautiful with florals, shrubbery, trees and upgrades well into his nineties. In addition to his living children, Mr. Green leaves 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves numerous relatives and friends, particularly his Fan Club on his daughter Patricia's Facebook page.
Mr. Green enjoyed every moment of his life yet was prepared for the other side, sharing with his daughter, Patricia, "I don't want to leave here until the good Lord takes me." Even when in pain, he fought it, never complaining, in the warrior spirit of a WWII hero. That meant fighting dementia, prostate cancer, hearing loss, COVID-19 twice, a fractured hip and a mini stroke which began his path to the light, the God source. Mr. Green will be missed yet what a joy that he was here. "Though weeping may endure for a night, joy cometh in the morning." Viewing is Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 East Brooklyn Park Blvd. Funeral and interment are private on December 30.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2020.
Patricia I still remember his smile and his gentle voice. I know you miss him terribly, but each sweet memory brings that morning joy.
Mona Bell
Friend
December 17, 2021
May I offer my condolences to the Green family. Mr.Green a man of many gifts worked and provided for his family. He will be remember and missed.
Davy Cheatham
December 28, 2020
Praying for comfort and perfect peace. Mr. Green lives in your heart with memories forever. Rest in heaven. A life well lived. Sending love and hugs to Patricia and Family.
Yvonne Carter-Hewlett
December 28, 2020
It has been a pleasure to have known Mr. Green since my childhood. His work ethic and accomplishments are to be remembered an admired. He will be missed. My condolences to each of his children and other family members.
Mona Bell
December 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy! He is walking around heaven and planting beautiful flowers!
Helen Butler
December 27, 2020
REST IN POWER WARRIOR KING!
Van Kodjo Archer
December 27, 2020
My condolences and prayers to you and the family.
Roney E. Boyd Jr.
December 27, 2020
Linda Toki
December 27, 2020
Linda Toki
December 27, 2020
Mr. Green was like a father to me due primarily to the "best freinds" relationship I've had with Patricia for 60+ years. He was a compelling and staunch role model in our Eastview Community. I will always remember his caring & protective smile. Rest in Eternal Peace, Mr. Green....... Job Definitely Well Done, indeed!!
Wanda Johnson Starke
December 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your fathers. I pray that God will give you peace through this time.
Nick and Marvis Nichols
December 27, 2020
Leaning on the everlasting arms; safe and secure from all life´s harms. I´m sorry for your family´s loss.
Cher Lewis
December 27, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Green Family.
Robert and Joyce Newsome
December 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.