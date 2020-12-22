GREEN, William, 100, of Richmond, Virginia, died Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was born April 6, 1920, in Sumter, South Carolina. Mr. Green, nicknamed "Son" by family members at an early age, moved with his mother, Julia Green and siblings to Richmond in 1930. His father had died and Richmond offered greater opportunities for work. Along with his family, Mr. Green joined the newly formed New Light Baptist Church, in Richmond's historic Shockoe Valley, where family members held various leadership roles. Mr. Green married Josephine Evelyn Tazewell on June 18, 1942. Mrs. Green predeceased Mr. Green in 2017. They had five daughters, Shirley Green Johnson (deceased), Veronica Mae Green (deceased), Barbara Green Beard (deceased), Patricia Green Rodgers (Bob) and Vivian Delores Green. They had one son, William F. Green (Venus). Mr. Green also had another son, Darryl King (Peggy). A World War II veteran, Mr. Green joined the Army, 1894th Engineers Battalion, on August 17, 1942, and served his country until November 21, 1945. Mr. Green was stationed in Saipan, and supervised 15 men as a Construction Foreman. He received the following decorations and citations: Asiatic-Pacific Theater Campaign Medal, Bronze Service Star, American Theater Campaign Medal and the Victory Medal. Upon honorary discharge, Mr. Green returned to a job he had at Bellwood (Defense Supply Center) and later worked for the Virginia Electric and Power Company. Next he joined the Richmond Postal Services, beginning as a driver of heavy-duty trucks and moving to a mechanic. He was the recipient of a Great Idea cash award and certificate from the U.S. Postal Services, bestowed on employees who came up with cost savings ideas. Mr. Green retired from the post office in 1989 after 40 years of service, continued to do light jobs in home improvement and kept his yard beautiful with florals, shrubbery, trees and upgrades well into his nineties. In addition to his living children, Mr. Green leaves 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves numerous relatives and friends, particularly his Fan Club on his daughter Patricia's Facebook page.



Mr. Green enjoyed every moment of his life yet was prepared for the other side, sharing with his daughter, Patricia, "I don't want to leave here until the good Lord takes me." Even when in pain, he fought it, never complaining, in the warrior spirit of a WWII hero. That meant fighting dementia, prostate cancer, hearing loss, COVID-19 twice, a fractured hip and a mini stroke which began his path to the light, the God source. Mr. Green will be missed yet what a joy that he was here. "Though weeping may endure for a night, joy cometh in the morning." Viewing is Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 East Brooklyn Park Blvd. Funeral and interment are private on December 30.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2020.