GRIEVES, William Paulding, Jr., "Bill," was born December 4, 1936 to Harriett and William Grieves in Fort Benning, Georgia. He departed this life June 6, 2021 at the age of 84 surrounded by his wife and family.Bill is survived by His wife, Nancy; children, Lisa Wintermute, Lori Peglow, James Grieves (Sara), Bonnie Collier (Buck) and Robert Sizemore; his sisters, Scott G. Noel, Sally E. Floyd and Mary B. Smith; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Miranda Jo Tyler.He was a great husband, dad and granddaddy, who cared deeply for his family and did what needed to be done when it came to supporting and caring for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Bill loved to travel. His favorite place was Chincoteague, Virginia and any back road that he had never been on before just to see where it would take him.Bill was a believer in his Lord Jesus Christ and Savior.Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at United Methodist Church in Bristow. Condolences may be made to the family at www.Hutchinsmaples