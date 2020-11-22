BARNHILL, William "Will" H., III, went to be with the Lord November 17, 2020. A dedicated son, loving brother and an amazing friend. Will was a selfess soul that had the ability to put a smile on everyone's face. A free spirit, gone way too soon, who is loved and missed by many. Will was preceded in death by his father, William Jr. He is survived by fiance, Taylor Turner; mother, Mary Barnhill-Joris; (bonus father) Clifford B. Joris; siblings, Heather, Rugina, Stephanie, Jennifer, Tiffany, Jewel, Jerry and Amber; as well as a vast amount of nieces, nephews and friends. "In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you, The day God took you home." The family is asking that any donations be made to the JED Foundation in his honor.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.