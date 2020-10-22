MOSES, William H. "Billy" Sr., 74, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his home. Billy grew up in the heart of Richmond, both in Church Hill and Jackson Ward. He graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School and received his bachelor's degree from Allen University after attending Kittrell Junior College. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was the first person in his family to graduate from both high school and college. He taught Physical Education and Health at Hanover School for Boys, later Hanover Learning Center, for over 30 years. Coaching football was his passion. He was a longtime football coach for Chamberlayne Recreation Association, where he inspired so many young athletes. He was an avid fan, attending numerous games and recitals over the years for his children and other family members. Billy and his wife, Anne, celebrated 45 years of marriage two days before his passing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Mae Bailey; his younger sister, Joann Bailey; his nephew, Eugene L. Moses Jr.; his grandparents, Mary Reed Moses and Henry Samuel Moses; several cousins, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Anne Moses; his four children, Pete, Tally, Reed and Aaron; his nine grandchildren, David, Alease, Robert, Alyssa, Alijah, Kendall, Luna, Zion and Austin; his sister, Sharon Brooks; his brother, Eugene L. Moses Sr. (Lolita); his uncle, Willie Monroe Moses; three devoted nieces, Rylanda Thornton, Uvonda "Bootsie" Brooks and Special Brooks; numerous cousins, one devoted, Willnette Cunningham; many devoted friends from his year of teaching, growing up in Richmond and coaching football. Billy will be remembered for being an outgoing, caring man with a tough streak. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Allen University, c/o Connie Montaque.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.