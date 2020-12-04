WOMACK, William H., Jr., 65, of Charles City, departed this life on December 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gerri; two sons, Brandon (Shannon) and Brian (Kelsea); two grandchildren, Jaleel and Jioni; and his brother, Larry. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at St. John Baptist Church, Charles City, Va. A walk through viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 5, at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Carlton L. Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O St. John Baptist Church. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.