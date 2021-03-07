Deppe and I have been friends since 1971 when we were classmates at Huguenot Academy. We have stayed in touch throughout the years, especially during the weekends when he was selling sausage at the Farmers Markets but our friendship goes way back. I will always remember Deppe and haggling with him over the price of Andouille! Brings a smile to my face and I am sure he is rumbling from above. Bless him and his family, he will be missed by many.



Randy Fralin Friend March 9, 2021