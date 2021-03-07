Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Deppe Hancock
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
HANCOCK, William Deppe, 62, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord February 27, 2021. He was born in Richmond, but was a lifelong resident of Powhatan County. Deppe was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Woodson and Marie C. Hancock; and a brother, F.W. Hancock Jr. Deppe is survived by his wife, Sharon-Ann; son, Deppe Jr.; and stepdaughters, Melissa Glover (Loren) and Rebecca Meadows (Steve); one brother, Madison B (Pat); two sisters, Mimi Bennett (George), Emilie Tibbs (Scott); two grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his cousin, Sally Francis for the gift of her kidney in 2020. Deppe graduated from Huguenot Academy and attended Ferrum College. Deppe made his career in sales. He was a great outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. Deppe was known by many and loved by all. A Celebration of Life is planned for some time in the spring. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association. Condolences can be made at bennetbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Miss my buddy.
Randy Fralin
March 3, 2022
Deppe was my roommate at Ferrum the second half of his freshman year. He was generous, funny, and a country boy. Loved John Prine and talking about hunting. Never heard him ever mentioning putting salt licks outside his bedroom window in Powhatan. He was a gentle soul and a true Southern gentleman. I liked his HA friends and believed maybe half of his HA stories. I regret not seeing him for years.
Rob Rock, Jacksonville, FL
Friend
June 13, 2021
Deppe was a great lineman, playing football at HA. I enjoyed his passion for football, hunting and generally messing around on the farm. Later I ran into him at the market, always leaving with twice as much sausage than intended. He was truly a people person and loved his family and friends. Yes, he will be missed by many.
John Newman
March 10, 2021
Deppe and I have been friends since 1971 when we were classmates at Huguenot Academy. We have stayed in touch throughout the years, especially during the weekends when he was selling sausage at the Farmers Markets but our friendship goes way back. I will always remember Deppe and haggling with him over the price of Andouille! Brings a smile to my face and I am sure he is rumbling from above. Bless him and his family, he will be missed by many.
Randy Fralin
Friend
March 9, 2021
Juhani and I send our deepest sympathy to his family during this difficult time
Phyllis Vassar Karhatsu
March 9, 2021
We knew Deppe from the West End Farmer's Market. Even though our meetings were brief, we enjoyed his inviting welcome each week we were there, and loved his meats and stews and the passion he put into creating them for others.
Jeanne and Alan Lapierre
March 7, 2021
Deppe, I only knew you for a short time thru the West End Farmers Market but could tell immediately that you were a great person...wish I could have known you for a longer time but you made a great impression in that short time. You will be missed. You also made the best Brunswick Stew that I have ever eaten. Godspeed my friend.
Gary Wilkins
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Sharon. I enjoyed working with Deppe at the West End Farmer´s Market. Deppe will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.
Gene DArville
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results