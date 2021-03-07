HANCOCK, William Deppe, 62, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord February 27, 2021. He was born in Richmond, but was a lifelong resident of Powhatan County. Deppe was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Woodson and Marie C. Hancock; and a brother, F.W. Hancock Jr. Deppe is survived by his wife, Sharon-Ann; son, Deppe Jr.; and stepdaughters, Melissa Glover (Loren) and Rebecca Meadows (Steve); one brother, Madison B (Pat); two sisters, Mimi Bennett (George), Emilie Tibbs (Scott); two grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his cousin, Sally Francis for the gift of her kidney in 2020. Deppe graduated from Huguenot Academy and attended Ferrum College. Deppe made his career in sales. He was a great outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. Deppe was known by many and loved by all. A Celebration of Life is planned for some time in the spring. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the National Kidney Foundation
or the American Heart Association
. Condolences can be made at bennetbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.