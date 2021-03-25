Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Roger Hardy
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
HARDY, William Roger, 92, of King William, Va., known as "Boots," was called home to eternal rest on March 18, 2021. He is survived by his lovely daughter, Rhonda Moore (Carl); three grandchildren; his devoted sister, Lottie Hannah; and three brothers, John, Roman and Walker; a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. 23009. Viewing will be on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 1890 Dunluce Rd., King William, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Mar
27
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Gethsemane Baptist Church
1890 Dunluce Rd., King William, VA
Funeral services provided by:
B W White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by B W White Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.