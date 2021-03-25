HARDY, William Roger, 92, of King William, Va., known as "Boots," was called home to eternal rest on March 18, 2021. He is survived by his lovely daughter, Rhonda Moore (Carl); three grandchildren; his devoted sister, Lottie Hannah; and three brothers, John, Roman and Walker; a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. 23009. Viewing will be on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 1890 Dunluce Rd., King William, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.