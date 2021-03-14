HARRISON, William Thomas "Tom", 82, of Richmond, passed away on March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Harrison. He is survived by his son, James Harrison; sister, Susie Vasser; stepsons, Bennie Horning, Gary Horning, Dale Horning; grandchildren, Michael Harrison, Jeffrey Williams, Cody Williams, Bryan Horning, Stephen Horning, Matt Horning, Finn Horning, Casey Horning; great-grandchildren, Madison Horning, Dalton Horning, Dylan Horning, Adam Horning, Charlotte Horning, Ethan Horning. Tom was a beloved father, stepfather, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. His presence will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
1 Entry
I worked with Tom at Brown Distributing. I enjoyed spending days working with him on the beer route. Swapping stories and sometimes stretching the truth. Best times were when we would pile into our cars and head to a Nascar destination. He and Shirley knew how to light up the night.
Will miss you Tom and see you again.
May you rest in peace.