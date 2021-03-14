Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Thomas "Tom" Harrison
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
HARRISON, William Thomas "Tom", 82, of Richmond, passed away on March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Harrison. He is survived by his son, James Harrison; sister, Susie Vasser; stepsons, Bennie Horning, Gary Horning, Dale Horning; grandchildren, Michael Harrison, Jeffrey Williams, Cody Williams, Bryan Horning, Stephen Horning, Matt Horning, Finn Horning, Casey Horning; great-grandchildren, Madison Horning, Dalton Horning, Dylan Horning, Adam Horning, Charlotte Horning, Ethan Horning. Tom was a beloved father, stepfather, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. His presence will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Gardens
10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Tom at Brown Distributing. I enjoyed spending days working with him on the beer route. Swapping stories and sometimes stretching the truth. Best times were when we would pile into our cars and head to a Nascar destination. He and Shirley knew how to light up the night. Will miss you Tom and see you again. May you rest in peace.
Jan Gallaher
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results